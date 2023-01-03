Drug shortages

A surge in flu and respiratory illnesses are creating medication shortages, including this South Florida CVS pharmacy with no children's Tylenol in stock in December.

 Cindy Krischer Goodman/South Florida Sun Sentinel/TNS

At drug stores close to home, shelves empty of children’s medicine are a headache and a worry. For a frantic parent, they present a desperate situation.

Chrissy Lavoie of Manchester had a sick 10-year-old returning to school this week and no children’s cough or cold medicine or pain or fever relievers available to purchase last week. An ongoing pediatric medication shortage has walloped families as cough, cold and flu season barrels through New Hampshire like a major winter storm.