N.H.’s main event is Oct. 17 at Memorial Field in Concord.
The American Cancer Society Making Strides Against Breast Cancer event safely returns in person on Sunday, Oct. 17, at Memorial Field in Concord. From large-scale traditional walks to unique local experiences and celebrations, Making Strides has united communities, companies, and individuals across the country in the fight to end breast cancer for more than two decades. It is the largest network of breast cancer awareness events in the nation. Registration for the statewide New Hampshire event, presented by Concord Imaging Center, begins at 11 a.m. and the walk is set to start at 1 p.m. Online pre-registration is strongly encouraged.
Funds raised through the Making Strides movement allow the American Cancer Society to serve breast cancer patients and their families where and when they need us most – even during a global pandemic.
• Cancer information and resources are always available at cancer.org, and people can find information and support by calling our 24/7 cancer helpline and talking with a cancer information specialist. Live chat and video chat options are also available.
• Through a simple mobile app, newly diagnosed breast cancer patients can connect with trained breast cancer survivors for support during their journey — anywhere in the country.
• ACS-funded researchers are still in the lab seeking breakthrough treatments and running clinical trials.
• Through our advocacy affiliate, the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network, advocates are still working with national, state, and local governments to push for policy changes that help cancer patients and their families.
Where safe to do so, Making Strides will reunite communities in person this fall, in accordance with CDC, state, and local health guidance and regulations. “The safety and well-being of our volunteers, participants, and staff will be our main priority and drives our decision making in each community. Many of those decisions will be dependent on the health and safety guidance in place at the time of our event,” said Chelsea Paradore, associate director of development. Important safety details will continue to be updated based on the evolving situation and will be communicated to registered participants prior to event day. In addition, a COVID-19 waiver will be required of all event participants.
“As we look to the road ahead, more determined and more inspired than ever, we invite the New Hampshire community to join forces with the American Cancer Society — the nation’s nonprofit leader in the breast cancer fight,” Paradore said. “Together we will celebrate survivors and thrivers, fund the future of breast cancer research and programs, and ensure all women and men have a fair and just opportunity to prevent, find, treat, and survive breast cancer.”
To learn more about the Making Strides Against Breast Cancer event and how you can become involved, visit MakingStridesWalk.org/NH or contact Nancy Mathis at 603-518-6263 or Nancy.Mathis@cancer.org.
About ACS
The American Cancer Society is a global grassroots force of 1.5 million volunteers dedicated to saving lives, celebrating lives, and leading the fight for a world without cancer. From breakthrough research, to free lodging near treatment, a 24/7/365 live helpline, free rides to treatment, and convening powerful activists to create awareness and impact, the Society is the only organization attacking cancer from every angle. For more information go to www.cancer.org.