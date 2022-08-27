Four pharmaceutical companies had generic extended-release Adderall on backorder in August at a time of unprecedented demand for the attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder drug.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Rhodes Pharmaceuticals (a subsidiary of Purdue Pharma), Novartis's Sandoz unit, and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries all had supply issues with some doses of generic Adderall XR, according to the University of Utah's drug information service and emails from the companies to the university staff provided to Bloomberg News. Some doses were expected to become available at the end of August and others in September.