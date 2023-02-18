Adderall tablets

Immediate-release Adderall tablets.  

 JB Reed/Bloomberg

The Adderall shortages that emerged across the U.S. last year started quietly. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, the country's largest producer of the pills, ran into manufacturing troubles but made no announcement. The Food and Drug Administration, which tracks such problems, didn't alert the public.

In fact, the news came out almost by accident: In July, a Reddit user posted about their difficulty finding a pharmacy to fill their prescription. They contacted the FDA and received a message saying that Teva expected delays for the next two to three months. The company and the agency later confirmed the supply issues to Bloomberg News.