The number of adults using prescription stimulants spiked during the first year of the covid-19 pandemic, a new government study found, the latest evidence of dramatic shifts in the treatment of attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder.

While stimulant prescriptions as a whole increased modestly from 2016 to 2021, they rose by more than 10% in the last year of that time frame for adults and teenage girls, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.