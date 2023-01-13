230115-news-adultdayconway

I n 2015, Jack McKeon was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease — a mind-robbing illness that can steal speech, memory, movement and control of body functions while dissolving recognition of friends’ and loved ones’ faces.

Today, at age 78, the former economics and finance professor has a complete social life and a built-in extended family at the Mount Washington Valley Adult Day Center. For Jack, it’s like day camp, a welcoming retreat with activities and guest entertainers — plus nurses with the patience to answer his repetitive questions.

230115-news-adultconwayballet

Center clients enjoy a recent holiday show at the Mount Washington Valley Adult Day Center in Center Conway.
Adult Day Care

Participants do a morning exercise routine at the Silverthorne Adult Day Center in Salem on Jan. 6.
Adult Day Care

Nancy Casagrande takes part in a morning workout with a group at the Silverthorne Adult Day Center in Salem on Jan. 6.
Adult Day Care

Activities Director Melinda Henneberry sets up an art project for Arlene Jaracz as Tilley Davila does a balance exercise at the Silverthorne Adult Day Center in Salem on Jan. 6, 2023.
Adult Day Care

Tilley Davila, facing camera, chats with Flo Hirsh at the Silverthorne Adult Day Center in Salem on Jan. 6. Socialization is an important component of adult day programs, particularly for seniors dealing with cognitive issues.