For more information on safe sleeping practices, visit: www.dhhs.nh.gov/dphs/cdcs/covid19/covid-19-safe-sleep.pdf.

Families who have suffered the loss of an infant suddenly and unexpectedly can find help at: www.dhhs.nh.gov/dphs/bchs/mch/sids.htm.

Parents looking for help with coping strategies, emotional distress, and other challenges during COVID-19 can contact the DHHS/Waypoint Family Support Warm Line at 1-800-640-6486.