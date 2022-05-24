Families in Transition, the nonprofit organization that operates Manchester’s largest homeless shelter, opened the doors Tuesday to an 11-unit apartment building designed to move people out of the shelter and into their own apartments.
Known formerly as Angie’s Place, the three-story structure at 434 Union St. was renovated and rebuilt with $1.9 million in federal, state and city funds designated for housing purposes.
“It is objectively a lot of money. Renovation is expensive,” said Rob Dapice, executive director of New Hampshire Housing, which provided two-thirds of the financing for the project. The remainder came from federal funds under city control.
Dapice said some of the cost drivers included integrating a bathroom to every unit and making the building handicap-accessible.
He said people often wonder why a downtown building is in poor shape and not rehabilitated to house the poor. The building on Union Street is a good example.
“It’s cheaper to build new sometimes,” he said, though he couldn't say that was the case here.
The building will house four one-bedroom apartments and seven studio apartments. Two of the 11 are handicap-accessible.
Residents at the New Horizon shelter are filling out applications now and should be moving in sometime in mid-June, said Maria Devlin, president and chief-executive of FiT.
“It’s really just who can get their paperwork in, they can meet the income requirements and they’re ready,” Devlin said. FiT manages about 220 such units in the state, most of them in Manchester, Devlin said.
Advocates stressed that the apartments are supportive, meaning case management and supportive services will be available to residents.
“Supportive is key,” said Christine L. Santaniello, associate commissioner with the state Department of Health and Human Services.
The building includes a laundry and an office for a case manager, but Devlin said she will not be there full-time.
Residents will be awarded federal Housing Choice vouchers, and their rent will be limited to 30% of their income. Between federal payments and rents, FiT will receive fair market rents for the apartments, which HUD established at $972 for efficiencies and $1,105 for one-bedrooms in 2022.
For nearly 20 years, New Horizons operated Angie’s Place at the location. Named after the founder of the New Horizons homeless shelter, Sister Angie Whidden, Angie’s Place provided supportive housing for homeless women.
But it closed in 2020 when FiT announced plans to convert it to apartments. Work was put on hold during the COVID-19 pandemic while the building served as an overflow for the New Horizons shelter.
“This is quite a change,” said Laurel Street resident Bob Martin, whose driveway is on the other side of a 4-foot chain-link fence from the parking lot at 434 Union St.
“Before it was everybody and anybody would come over and do their drugs. It was one big mess,” he said.
Chris Wellington, the chief housing officer at FiT, has given Martin his phone number and told him to call anytime if a problem arises.
“This will be good for the community,” he said.
Funding for the project came from the federal Housing Trust Fund, the state Affordable Housing Fund and city HOME program, which provided $690,000.