After burst pipes, DHHS office in Claremont to remain closed until mid-March Staff Report Shawne Wickham Author twitter Author email Feb 17, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save The Claremont office of the Department of Health and Human Services will remain closed through March 15 during ongoing repairs to damage caused by burst pipes.Due to the extended closure, the state Bureau of Family Assistance will assign staff to meet with clients in person at the New Hampshire Employment Security office, 404 Washington St.Appointments can be made Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., and staff will be available to answer questions, process paperwork and schedule appointments, DHHS said in a news release.The pipes at the Water Street district office burst during a bitter cold snap earlier this month, and state officials said the damage will require additional repair work.During the closure, Claremont clients also can contact the following DHHS programs for services:DHHS Customer Service Center at 1-844-275-3447;Bureau of Elderly and Adult Services at 603-271-9203;Bureau of Family Assistance at 603-271-9700;Division for Children, Youth and Families at 603-271-6562 or 1-800-894-5533 (in-state calls only);Division of Child Support Services at 603-271-4427.Clients can also manage their accounts and access services at nheasy.nh.gov. Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Shawne Wickham Author twitter Author email Follow Shawne Wickham Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today SUBSCRIBE TODAY Bruce Willis' 'condition has progressed' to dementia, says family Landlord to pay $4,200 to tenant whose son was bitten by a rat +2 Exercising good judgment about your knee arthritis {{title}}