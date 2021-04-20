Concord Hospital’s attempt to buy the assets of Lakes Region General Hospital and Franklin Hospital has cleared its highest hurdle, winning approval from the Attorney General’s Director of Charitable Trusts.
LRGHealthcare, the parent company of Lakes Region General Hospital and Franklin Hospital, declared bankruptcy in October 2020 after years of money trouble. Concord Hospital intends to buy the hospital group’s assets for $30 million, and keep both hospitals open for a minimum of five years as long as the Laconia and Franklin hospitals are able to cover their own costs by the fall of 2022.
Kevin Donovan, CEO of LRGHealthcare, said Tuesday he thought the agreement would lead to long-term sustainable hospitals. A probate court still needs to approve the sale, but Donovan said Concord and LRGHealthcare are moving to complete the sale by May 1.
The purchase agreement approved by the Attorney General’s Office specifies that little will change for patients in Laconia and Franklin when Concord Hospital takes over.
If Concord Hospital decides to close any units of Franklin Hospital or Lakes Region General, or the whole hospitals, they will have to give three months’ notice to the Attorney General’s Office. Lakes Region General will also remain a participant in a state program to connect people with local addiction treatment resources.
Concord Hospital has also pledged to provide more charity care for people who cannot afford to pay for care.
Donovan emphasized that LRGHealthcare does not plan to lay off its staff, adding that 1,113 people have already accepted jobs with Concord Hospital.
Donovan said he believed the purchase by Concord Hospital would allow Lakes Region General and Franklin Hospital to become self-sustaining, in a way they had not been for years, with fewer patients, fewer patients paying with private health insurance and mounting debt.
“We’re not worried about the five-year commitment,” he said.
Thomas Donovan, Charitable Trusts Unit Director in the Attorney General’s Office, said Concord Hospital could not consider closing Franklin or Lakes Region General until 2023 at the very earliest.
Donovan said he thought it was unlikely Concord Hospital would move to close either Franklin Hospital or Lakes Region General, given its $30 million investment.