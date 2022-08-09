Attorney General John Formella has called for a review of a recent decision by Frisbie Memorial Hospital in Rochester to discontinue labor and delivery services, his office announced.
The review involves whether Frisbie has complied with a 2020 deal that allowed the non-profit hospital to be acquired by HCA Healthcare, one of the largest for-profit hospital corporations in the country.
Part of the acquisition agreement called for HCA to continue several services, including labor and delivery, for five years. The agreement lists a number of reasons that the services would be terminated sooner, including financial losses.
HCA’s message to expectant moms is that Portsmouth Regional Hospital will provide birthing care. That HCA hospital is 21 miles down the crowded Spaulding Turnpike from Frisbie.
On Monday, Formella's director of charitable trusts, Diane Quinlan, wrote hospital lawyers to say her office will review Frisbie's compliance with terms that the Department of Justice established for the 2020 acquisition to go forward.
"We are particularly interested in whether (Frisbie) took advantage of CARES Act funds and whether (Frisbie) has already begun referring its prenatal patients to Portsmouth hospital," Quinlan wrote.
The review will also explore whether Frisbie made a good faith effort to avoid issues that led to the decision, she wrote.
She noted that Frisbie is required to provide "reasonable detail" if "actual financial loss" is cited for the decision.
In its July 29 notice, HCA Healthcare cited declining volumes for labor and delivery at Frisbie. The declining volumes "have challenged the clinical competency, staffing and outcomes expected of these services at Frisbie," reads a letter sent by Senior Vice President Joseph A. Sowell III.
"HCA Healthcare believes that it is in the best interest of the Rochester community to discontinue labor and delivery services at Frisbie and to partner with Portsmouth for the provision of infant delivery services," he wrote.
The letter mentions a transition but gives no details about the length of time for the transition.
According to online mapping software, HCA-owned Portsmouth Regional Hospital is 28 minutes away from Rochester. The most popular route is on Route 16, which is often subject to traffic slowdowns.