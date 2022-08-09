Frisbie Memorial Hospita

Frisbie Memorial Hospital in Rochester.

 KIMBERLEY HAAS/UNION LEADER FILE

Attorney General John Formella has called for a review of a recent decision by Frisbie Memorial Hospital in Rochester to discontinue labor and delivery services, his office announced.

The review involves whether Frisbie has complied with a 2020 deal that allowed the non-profit hospital to be acquired by HCA Healthcare, one of the largest for-profit hospital corporations in the country.