A study of cancer mortality among U.S. Air Force service members stationed at Pease Air National Guard Base and the former Pease Air Force Base in Newington has found that the number of deaths was almost the same as what would be expected when compared to data from the general U.S. population.
The Air Force on Thursday released its findings of the Pease Military Cancer Mortality Study, which examined cancer deaths between 1970 and 2018.
According to the study, deaths from certain cancers like lung, prostate, and breast were higher than expected while the number of deaths from colorectal and other cancers were lower.
The investigation was prompted by growing concerns about possible adverse health effects from exposure to per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, commonly known as PFAS.
The city of Portsmouth shut down a drinking water well at Pease International Tradeport in 2014 after finding a high concentration of a chemical known as perfluorooctane sulfonic acid -- a PFAS substance.
The contamination, which was linked to firefighting foam containing PFAS, alarmed current and former service members who have spent time at Pease, where a new water treatment plant was recently built to clean up the water.
The 157th Air Refueling Wing commander initiated the study to see if members associated with Pease experienced more cancer deaths than what would be expected in the general population.
The study was conducted by the Epidemiology Consult Service Division of the U.S. Air Force School of Aerospace Medicine, which will formally present the findings on June 23 at the 157th Air Refueling Wing.
During the 49-year study period, 34,987 service members were stationed at Pease for at least one day. Of the 6,183 deaths among Pease members that occurred during that time, 1,956, or 31.6%, listed cancer as the underlying cause, the study concluded.
Lung and bronchus cancers were the most common and represented 30% of all deaths included in the study. They were followed by colon and rectum cancers (9.4%), pancreas (6.1%), and prostate (6%).
The study reported that based on the demographically-matched general U.S. population, 1,979 cancer deaths were expected among Pease service members.
Based on the findings, lung and bronchus, prostate and breast cancer deaths were 15%, 22%, and 51% higher than expected, respectively, while colon and rectum cancer deaths were 22% lower than expected. Deaths from some other cancers and those that weren’t specified were 42% lower than expected, the study found.
An additional 4,227 service members died from a cause unrelated to cancer, but at least one type of cancer was mentioned on death certificates in 3.7% of the deaths that were reviewed.
“It is not obvious why deaths from lung, prostate, and breast cancer were higher than expected, or why deaths from colorectal and other and unspecified cancers were lower than expected. One potential explanation is a difference in carcinogenic exposures between the Pease cohort and the U.S. population. Smoking is the leading risk factor for lung cancer and one of many risk factors for breast cancer, but it is not causally associated with prostate cancer (which was also higher in the Pease population), while it is causally associated with colorectal cancer (which was lower in the Pease population). PFAS have been linked to an elevated risk of kidney cancer, but not to lung, prostate, or breast cancer,” Air Force Lt. Col. Kelly Gambino-Shirley, chief of the Epidemiology Consult Service Division, wrote in a 17-page memorandum.
Other possible explanations include a difference in health-care access or delivery and death certificates for Pease members who died -- compared with those of their civilian peers -- more often listed the precise cancer site as the underlying cause of death.
The study also found no clear association between time at the base and cancer death and no career field was disproportionately affected.
“I want to thank our many advocates, including our state and federal partners, Department of Defense, congressional delegation, and USAFSAM for completing this study. It is an important step towards addressing the health concerns of the men and women who have worked on Pease Air Force Base and Pease Air National Guard Base,” Col. John Pogorek, commander of the 157th Air Refueling Wing, said in a prepared statement.
The memorandum on the study is available on the 157th Air Refueling Wing’s website, https://www.157arw.ang.af.mil/News/Article/2643229/air-force-releases-pease-cancer-mortality-study/