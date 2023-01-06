Air National Guard to provide free dental care to Manchester school children Staff Report Mark Hayward Author email Jan 6, 2023 Jan 6, 2023 Updated 4 min ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Six hundred Manchester school children will be able to receive free dental care from the New Hampshire Air National Guard, the city Health Department announced Friday.The Guard's Medical Detachment will provide fillings and extractions under the Defense Department's Innovative Readiness Training program.“Our students deserve high-quality, preventive care, and I’m grateful for the support from the NHARNG in providing these services,” Mayor Joyce Craig said in a statement.The city's school-based oral health program has been around since the 1970s, but fewer local dentists are willing to provide free care for involved work, the Health Department said.The National Guard care will be at no cost to families, the city or Manchester schools. Clinic days are being planned on a monthly basis. Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Tags Manchester Dental Care Mark Hayward Author email Follow Mark Hayward Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today SUBSCRIBE TODAY Bills' Hamlin off breathing tube, speaks to teammates Day care near downtown homeless camp site to close +3 Single mom gives emotional testimony for Medicaid expansion Pristine Surgical received FDA clearance for single-use arthroscope. Nashua mayor opposes asphalt plant proposed near downtown Sununu promoting compromise during inaugural Thursday Load more {{title}}