City aldermen have approved a proposal from Gatehouse Treatment to provide detox services to homeless individuals seeking help with opioid, drug and alcohol abuse.
The proposal was brought forth by Amanda Robichaud, director of Northeast Development for Gatehouse.
Under the terms of the plan, Gateway will be paid $300,000 to help 30 homeless individuals in Manchester suffering from opioid abuse. Payment will occur after the treatment program is deemed successful.
Phase I of the treatment includes a triage solution that will provide detox for a minimum of 3-7 days with a short-term private detox option of 3-7 days.
Phase II is the stabilization, which includes a continuum of care for all individuals screened and placed in triage from Phase I. Stabilization may contain a psychiatric unit, the residential level of care, partial hospitalization program, intensive outpatient with housing, with a timeframe of generally 30-45 days.
Phase III includes housing in certified sober homes.
“Our execution strategy incorporates proven methodologies, extremely qualified personnel and a highly responsive approach to managing deliverables,” Robichaud told city aldermen.
The proposal was approved on a voice vote, pending review of an agreement between Gatehouse and the city by City Solicitor Emily Rice.