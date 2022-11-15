Drug Abuse Community Outreach
Buy Now

Manchester Police Sgt. Morgan Lovejoy points out evidence of drug use at Victory Park in October 2021. He’s a member of the Community Response Unit, an outreach program of the Manchester police and health departments to connect people who have recently had drug overdoses with available services.

 DAVID LANE/UNION LEADER FILE

The number of suspected overdoses in New Hampshire’s two largest cities was down in October compared to recent months, but both remain on pace for the highest number of opioid-related deaths in half a decade.

According to American Medical Response (AMR), the ambulance service for Manchester and Nashua, there were 56 suspected opioid overdoses in Nashua and Manchester during August, bringing the total for this year to 804.