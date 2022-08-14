New Hampshire's two-largest cities are dealing with escalating numbers of opioid-related overdoses and deaths.
Manchester remains on pace to record the highest number of suspected opioid-related deaths in a single year since 2017 following a spike of suspected overdoses in July.
Nashua remains on pace to have the highest number of suspected deaths from opioids in a one-year period since the opioid epidemic began in 2015.
According to American Medical Response (AMR), the ambulance service for Manchester and Nashua, suspected opioid overdoses climbed 7% in Manchester between June and July.
In Nashua and Manchester, there were 86 suspected overdoses, bringing the total for the year to 539. That number is 23% (99 overdoses) higher than the year-to-date total recorded at the end of July 2021.
The data comes as experts predict opioid overdoses will climb in both rural and urban areas due to the deadly practice of mixing the highly addictive narcotics with other drugs.
“AMR medics continue to see and listen to reports from suspected opioid OD patients who believed they were not specifically using opioids and were surprised that they overdosed on an opioid,” said Chris Stawasz, regional director of American Medical Response.
July also saw an increase in the number of patients treated who reported or were suspected of consuming methamphetamine. Methamphetamine use numbers are not currently tracked and are not included in AMR’s latest report.
“Meth is a particularly dangerous drug for both users and first responders as it can cause extreme excited delirium and alarmingly unpredictable behavior in users,” said Stawasz. “There is no safe illicit drug. Users should bear in mind that it is highly likely there is some quantity of synthetic fentanyl in virtually any substance that they are using.”
The next wave of opioid overdoses “will be worse than ever seen before,” researchers from Northwestern Medicine in Chicago said in a new report, after studying trends and using a predictive model to determine where deaths would escalate.
“I'm sounding the alarm because, for the first time, there is a convergence and escalation of acceleration rates for every type of rural and urban county,” said corresponding author Lori Post. She is director of the Buehler Center for Health Policy and Economics at Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine.
“Not only is the death rate from an opioid at an all-time high, but the acceleration of that death rate signals explosive exponential growth that is even larger than an already historic high,” Post said in a Northwestern news release.
For the study, the researchers used data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s WONDER database for 3,147 counties and areas equivalent to counties to study geographic trends in opioid deaths between 1999 and 2020.
The study found that opioid overdose deaths in 2020 were increasing faster in rural areas than in cities. Between 2019 and 2020, rates of overdose deaths escalated for the first time in six types of rural and urban counties, Post said.
“We have the highest escalation rate for the first time in America, and this fourth wave will be worse than it’s ever been before,” Post explained. “It’s going to mean mass death.”
The research team examined toxicology reports and found that people are using fentanyl (a synthetic opioid that is 50 to 100 times more potent than morphine) and carfentanil (a synthetic opioid approximately 100 times more potent than fentanyl) in combination with methamphetamines and cocaine.
AMR medics responded to 63 suspected opioid overdoses in Manchester and 23 in Nashua during July. Manchester overdoses increased 7% from June numbers, while Nashua increased 44%.
Preliminary data shows there were 10 likely opioid-related deaths in July, pending verification from the Office of the NH Chief Medical Examiner -- eight in Manchester, and two in Nashua.
Preliminary numbers show Nashua has experienced 29 suspected opioid-related deaths through July. There were 30 suspected opioid related deaths in the Gate City through all of 2021.