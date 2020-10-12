Statistics released Monday by American Medical Response show officials in Manchester and Nashua reported the lowest number of opioid-related overdoses since last spring.
There were two suspected fatal opioid-related overdoses in Manchester during September, and 28 opioid-related overdoses overall in the Queen City -- the second lowest number of opioid overdoses reported for one month this year, according to American Medical Response (AMR) regional director Chris Stawasz.
“Both Nashua and Manchester opioid OD’s are continuing to trend lower on a year to year basis,” said Stawasz in a statement. “Nashua opioid overdoses are down 13% and Manchester opioid overdoses are down 32% in the last 365 days.”
According to Stawasz, Manchester remains on track to post another year of record public Narcan use, indicating continued widespread availability of the life-saving medication used for opioid overdoses.
According to AMR, 39% of the opioid overdoses in September involved Narcan administered by a layperson prior to the arrival of first responders.
Sixteen suspected opioid-related overdoses were reported in Nashua in September, and three fatal opioid-related overdoses. One additional death is still pending toxicology results, AMR officials said.
Nineteen percent of overdoses in the Gate City in September involved Narcan being administered by a layperson prior to the arrival of first responders.
The numbers are a significant drop from statistics reported by AMR for August, which showed Nashua opioid-related overdoses at their highest level so far this year at 25.
There were five suspected fatal opioid overdoses in Manchester in August, and 42 opioid-related overdoses overall. That marks the second highest number of fatalities for one month in 2020 in the Queen City.