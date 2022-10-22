To relieve hot flashes, sleep problems and low libido, some menopausal women are choosing to seek relief with cannabis, usually in the form of a joint or an edible, new research shows.

The study, a survey of women either in perimenopause or postmenopause, sought to gather data about how women are using cannabis to treat the symptoms of menopause. The analysis, published by Menopause: The Journal of the North American Menopause Society in August, included responses from 258 participants, more than 80 percent of whom had a history of regular cannabis use. While the survey was not a representative sample, it does offer insights into how some women use cannabis to relieve the symptoms of menopause.