US-NEWS-KY-OPIOIDS-PSYCHEDELICS-1-LX

Jessica Blackburn at her home in Floyd County, Ky., Tuesday, June 13, 2023. Blackburn traveled to Mexico in her 20s to take a psychedelic drug called Ibogaine to help end her addiction to oxycontin. Now, the state is proposing to invest money in doing clinical trials with Ibogaine to get it approved by the FDA. 

 Silas Walker/Lexington Herald-Leader/TNS

LEXINGTON, Ky. -- Jessica Blackburn didn’t know she was addicted to opioids until her body’s first withdrawal.

It was 2004, and she was 18. For the last year, she’d swallowed oxycontin recreationally at high school parties in Betsy Lane, her Eastern Kentucky hometown. The first time her body responded to a deficit of pills, Blackburn thought she’d caught a bad case of the flu. It was her high school boyfriend who explained that her body had become dependent.

US-NEWS-KY-OPIOIDS-PSYCHEDELICS-2-LX

Jessica Blackburn at her home in Floyd County, Ky., Tuesday, June 13, 2023. Blackburn traveled to Mexico in her 20s to take a psychedelic drug called Ibogaine to help end her addiction to oxycontin. Now, the state is proposing to invest money in doing clinical trials with Ibogaine to get it approved by the FDA. 
US-NEWS-KY-OPIOIDS-PSYCHEDELICS-3-LX

Jessica Blackburn at her home in Floyd County, Ky., Tuesday, June 13, 2023. Blackburn traveled to Mexico in her 20s to take a psychedelic drug called Ibogaine to help end her addiction to oxycontin.  