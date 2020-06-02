An anonymous donor is providing full scholarships to potentially 20 licensed practical nurses seeking to expand their careers in the field of nursing.
Rivier University in Nashua has received a gift of $600,000, which will be divided and awarded in the form of scholarships to LPNs who are currently employed at rehabilitation and long-term care nursing centers.
“The university is enormously grateful,” Sister Paula Marie Buley, president at Rivier, said on Tuesday. “New Hampshire has a shortage of registered nurses, particularly in the more rural communities, and Rivier’s work is to engage those who are already working in the field and provide them with the skills to serve at the highest level of practice.”
The full scholarships, in the amount of about $30,000 each, will enable the nurses to earn an Associate of Science in Nursing degree at Rivier University. An ASN degree is a prerequisite to licensing as a registered nurse.
“Rivier has educated generations of nurses,” said Buley, stressing LPNs throughout the state have done an amazing job of protecting patients throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.
The scholarship program, Project Advance, is offering LPNs a great opportunity to enhance and expand their careers, according to Buley, who said the program is an ideal way of giving back to nurses who have already given so much for their communities during this crisis.
Dr. Paula Williams, dean of Rivier’s Nursing and Health Professions Division, said the scholarships also help support diversity in the nursing workforce and ultimately elevate the level of patient care.
“By advancing the educations and careers of LPNs, these scholarships enable the fulfillment of Rivier’s mission of transforming hearts and minds to serve the world,” Williams said in a statement.
The scholarships are truly life changing opportunities for LPNs who otherwise would not have the financial ability to expand their careers, explained Buley.
Prospective students interested in applying to Rivier University and its Project Advance scholarship program may visit rivier.edu/projectadvance. The scholarships are available to new students applying to Rivier’s ASN program, and all applications must be submitted by June 22, according to a release.