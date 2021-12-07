Just a week after the state set a COVID-19 hospitalization record, the number of people hospitalized with the virus has already increased by 10%.
On Tuesday, the New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services reported 441 people hospitalized with the virus, topping last week’s record-setting 403.
Of the 441 people hospitalized, almost 1 in 4 are in intensive care. As of Tuesday, New Hampshire has 102 COVID-19 patients in intensive care.
According to data hospitals report to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, last week COVID-19 patients accounted for 39% of the patients in intensive care — this week, almost 46% of patients in intensive care have COVID-19.
It is not clear how many of these patients were vaccinated against COVID-19. The New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services does not publish those figures. A department spokesman did not respond to an emailed query Tuesday afternoon.
New Hampshire still has the highest number of cases per capita of any state in the nation. According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, last week the state saw 656.9 cases per 100,000 residents.
Belknap County has the highest proportion of cases, with 779 per 100,000 over the last week. Carroll and Grafton counties have the next-highest rates.
Rockingham County has the lowest weekly rate in New Hampshire, with 616 cases per 100,000, with the next-lowest per-capita cases in Strafford and Hillsborough Counties.
More than 9,300 Granite Staters have COVID-19 as of Tuesday, according to the New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services.
Even amid the surge in cases and hospitalizations, no state or municipal leaders have moved to renew last winter’s indoor mask requirements.