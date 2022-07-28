Nursing shortage

Cheshire County Administrator Chris Coates presents Melinda Treadwell with a check, part of phase two of American Rescue Plan Act funds secured by the County. The college will partner with River Valley Community College and regional healthcare employers to continue to address a pressing workforce need -- a nursing shortage. Keene State College Photo

 By MEGHAN PIERCE Union Leader Correspondent

KEENE -- A portion of the second and final round of American Rescue Plan Act funds received by Cheshire County last month is being put to work to address a pressing workforce need in the region for more nurses.

After receiving Cheshire County’s second round of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds, County Administrator Chris Coates presented Keene State College President Melinda Treadwell with a check for $250,000 to bolster the college’s nursing program, addressing a regional need.