Cheshire County Administrator Chris Coates presents Melinda Treadwell with a check, part of phase two of American Rescue Plan Act funds secured by the County. The college will partner with River Valley Community College and regional healthcare employers to continue to address a pressing workforce need -- a nursing shortage. Keene State College Photo
KEENE -- A portion of the second and final round of American Rescue Plan Act funds received by Cheshire County last month is being put to work to address a pressing workforce need in the region for more nurses.
After receiving Cheshire County’s second round of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds, County Administrator Chris Coates presented Keene State College President Melinda Treadwell with a check for $250,000 to bolster the college’s nursing program, addressing a regional need.
“Where the money is going was based on a sense of need for our community, and for maximum impact,” Coates said in a news release from the college. “A strong Keene State-River Valley Community College partnership, for example, is a responsive way to meet a desperate need on the nursing front.”
The funds are part of a federal effort to help mitigate the effects the COVID-19 pandemic has had on communities. Communities are encouraged to use the money to replace lost revenue, support essential workers, and invest in targeted infrastructure.
Cheshire County received more than $7 million in ARPA funds last summer. The second payment, of a similar amount, came into the County this June.
The funds are making possible the establishment and operation of a formal Workforce Pathways partnership among Keene State, River Valley Community College, and regional healthcare employers.
“More needs to be done to be able to cross-match graduates to jobs,” Treadwell said in the news release. “Working with River Valley, we can deliver a broader spectrum of nursing credentials. We want the first talent our employers see to be our trained students.”
The ability to expand LNA offerings in Keene is critical to addressing the region’s nursing shortage in a meaningful way, according to Alfred Williams, president of River Valley, which operates on the Keene State campus.
“Partnerships between River Valley and Keene State have allowed River Valley to bring the LPN program to Keene, graduating around 16 LPNs in the area per year,” Williams said in the news release. “This has caused an uptick in our RN program, allowing us to graduate a class each year. This funding will play a pivotal role in the partnership in continuing this pipeline and support LNA programming.”
Coates used Cheshire County’s Maplewood Nursing Home in Westmoreland as an example of the dire need, saying that the county home has had to limit admittance despite room availability because it was short-staffed.
“Maplewood is looking forward to a stronger partnership with Keene State College, River Valley and their students,” Kathryn Kindopp, Maplewood administrator, said in the news release. “The future of long-term care depends on the development of health care professionals in our community. We support and encourage training for licensed nursing assistants, licensed practical nurses as well as registered nurses.”