Career coach Sandy Demarest of Demarest Directions in Milford works with people in mid-career and nearing retirement. She says workers in that age group are more likely to miss the benefit that comes from in-person collaboration.

 Allegra Boverman/Union Leader

Fidelity Investments expanded its internal offerings for free therapist sessions.

Manufacturer Hypertherm saw enrollment in its employee assistance program triple.

Career coach Sandy Demarest  says many of her clients have left jobs for more entrepreneurial pursuits.  “Though there can be risk involved, they believe there are also risks in staying in a company that is not addressing" stress levels in the workplace. 

“Heads Up: A Year-Long Mental Health Awareness Journey” is financially supported in part by Dartmouth Health.