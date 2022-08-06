When her son Jake was diagnosed with ADHD at age 11, it didn't occur to Cary Colleran that she may have the condition as well. It didn't occur to her that the appointments she forgot, the permission slips left on the kitchen table, the misremembered dates of field trips might be anything other than a symptom of her personality - she's disorganized. That's all.

It still didn't occur to her when Jake began taking medication to manage his ADHD, and she noticed he wasn't getting stuck in the ways he used to. It didn't click when Colleran remembered how stuck and incapable she felt when she was young. She was simply relieved her son was succeeding in ways she hadn't.