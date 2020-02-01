CONCORD — The state health department is asking any travelers who have returned from China in the past 14 days to stay home and watch for symptoms of the virus that has sickened thousands in that country.
The announcement from the Department of Health and Human Services on Saturday comes a day after federal officials declared a public health emergency in the United States due to the novel coronavirus outbreak that has killed more than 300 people in China. Cases of the illness have been reported in 27 other countries, including eight cases in the United States.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Saturday confirmed one case of the illness in Massachusetts. Last week, New Hampshire's DHHS announced that testing of two individuals in New Hampshire for possible infection with the coronavirus had proved negative.
The federal government is implementing a new monitoring program starting Sunday that calls for mandatory quarantine for any U.S. citizen returning to the U.S. within the last 14 days from Hubei Province, where the outbreak began. Other citizens returning from the rest of mainland China are asked to self-quarantine for 14 days to ensure they have not contracted the virus, health officials said.
Dr. Benjamin Chan, New Hampshire's state epidemiologist, said the outbreak in China continues to increase rapidly but the risk to communities here remains low.
“This is a rapidly changing situation and these recommendations may change in the coming days as further federal guidance is implemented,” Chan said.
Travelers who have arrived in New Hampshire from China in the past two weeks are asked to stay home and watch for symptoms of fever or respiratory illness, Chan said. If any symptoms develop, patients should contact DHHS at 271-4496.
Patients whose health condition is “urgent” should call their urgent care center or hospital before going in person so that appropriate precautions can be taken to prevent the spread of illness, officials said.
In a statement on Saturday, the Pentagon said Defense Secretary Mark Esper has approved a request for assistance from the federal Department of Health and Human Services for housing support for 1,000 people who may be subject to quarantine on arrival from overseas.
To prevent illness, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is recommending that people take precautionary measures similar to those for flu prevention, including frequent handwashing with soap and water, avoiding close contact with sick individuals, staying home if you are sick, and covering your nose and mouth when sneezing or coughing.
For more information on novel Coronavirus, visit: dhhs.nh.gov/dphs/cdcs/2019-ncov.htm and cdc.gov/coronavirus/index.html.