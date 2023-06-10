US-NEWS-HEALTH-RURAL-DOCTORS-MCT

Osteopathic physician Kevin de Regnier of Winterset, Iowa, checks Chris Bourne, who came in for an adjustment of his anxiety medication on May 9, 2023.  

 Tony Leys/KFF Health News/TNS

WINTERSET, Iowa — For 35 years, this town’s residents have brought all manner of illnesses, aches, and worries to Kevin de Regnier’s storefront clinic on the courthouse square — and he loves them for it.

De Regnier is an osteopathic physician who chose to run a family practice in a small community. Many of his patients have been with him for years. Many have chronic health problems, such as diabetes, high blood pressure, or mental health struggles, which he helps manage before they become critical.

US-NEWS-HEALTH-RURAL-DOCTORS-2-MCT

Osteopathic physician Kevin de Regnier has provided primary care for more than 35 years from this office on the courthouse square in Winterset, Iowa.  
US-NEWS-HEALTH-RURAL-DOCTORS-3-MCT

Alice Collins of Winterset, Iowa, shows osteopathic physician Kevin de Regnier a spot on her hand during an office visit on May 9, 2023. A surgeon recently removed a tumor from her hand.  
US-NEWS-HEALTH-RURAL-DOCTORS-4-MCT

Osteopathic physician Kevin de Regnier of Winterset, Iowa, checks the feet of Ben Turner, a local pastor who has diabetes. 
US-NEWS-HEALTH-RURAL-DOCTORS-5-MCT

Osteopathic physician Kevin de Regnier completes patient records in his office in Winterset, Iowa, on May 9, 2023. (Tony Leys/KFF Health News/TNS)