US-NEWS-MED-HEPATITIS-C-GET

Nobel Committee member Patrik Ernfors sits in front of a screen displaying the work field of the winners of the 2020 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine during a news conference at the Karolinska Institute in Stockholm, Sweden, on Oct. 5, 2020. Americans Harvey Alter and Charles Rice together with Briton Michael Houghton won the Nobel Medicine Prize for the discovery of the Hepatitis C virus.  

 Jonathan Nackstrand/AFP/Getty Images/TNS

While national efforts to eliminate hepatitis C have faced setbacks because of increased drug use, the impact of COVID-19 and insurance complications, there’s a bright spot: Some states are now making it easier for patients to treat the disease.

Hepatitis C — a viral inflammation of the liver spread through blood and other bodily fluids that infects more than 2 million adults and contributes to 14,000 deaths annually — has increased in recent years, with the Infectious Diseases Society of America estimating that hepatitis C infections spiked 71 percent from 2014 through 2018.