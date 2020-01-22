President Donald Trump on Wednesday addressed injuries suffered by U.S. troops in Iran's recent ballistic missile attacks in Iraq, saying that he can report "it is not very serious" and that defense officials told him about them days after the fact.
"I heard that they had headaches and a couple of other things," the president said. "But I would say, and I can report, it is not very serious, not very serious."
The comments came after the Pentagon acknowledged Tuesday evening that more U.S. service members have been removed from Iraq for treatment and testing after experiencing concussion-like symptoms caused by the Jan. 8 attack on al-Asad air base in Iraq in which 11 ballistic missiles caused massive explosions and deep craters and left charred wreckage.
Trump and defense officials initially said that no one was injured, but the Pentagon reported last week that 11 service members had been flown out of Iraq to receive follow-up treatment. Defense officials said Tuesday that even more had left, but they declined to say how many or to address questions about whether anyone has been sent back to the United States or been returned to duty.
Air Force Maj. Gen. Alex Grynkewich, a senior commander for the U.S. mission in Iraq and Syria, told reporters outside Washington on Wednesday that he thinks the number of service members who will need treatment is "in the teens." He said that they were "looked at for TBI," an acronym for traumatic brain injury that can range from a mild concussion to something more serious.
"I don't actually have an update on the severity of the injuries," Grynkewich said, citing his time traveling out of Iraq over the past week. He said that some of the service members had been taken to Landstuhl Regional Medical Center in Germany, "and we'll do whatever we need to to take care of those soldiers or airmen."
The general said later in the day at the Pentagon that he visited al-Asad and found that in one case, a service member was in a bunker tens of meters from where a missile hit. He said the missile knocked over a "T-wall," a hulking concrete barrier designed to protect service members from enemy fire.
"It knocks over the T-wall onto the bunker and there was someone in that bunker," he said. "I didn't measure it, but not that far away."
Trump, speaking in Davos, Switzerland, said that journalists would "have to ask the Department of Defense" about whether possible traumatic brain injuries were serious. Then he said that he did not think they were, "relative to other injuries that I've seen."
"I've seen what Iran has done with their roadside bombs to our troops," Trump continued. "I've seen people with no legs and with no arms. I've seen people that were horribly, horribly injured in that area, that war."