A plan to redevelop a property on Temple Street in Nashua into an asphalt-manufacturing plant is facing pushback from residents and organizations worried about the environment and the impact on those living in the area.
The planning board was set to consider the plans on Thursday night, but the hearing has been moved to Nov. 3, according to the city’s planning department. The hearing has been delayed multiple times in the past few months after initially being heard in May.
Newport Construction Corp. is behind the project. Planning board members took a site walk of the property in June and visited a similar asphalt facility also owned by Newport in Westford, Mass.
The 70,614-square-foot lot was the former site of a lumberyard and a road construction company, according to the project application. The use is allowed in the general industrial zone and the transit-oriented overlay zone, however the project will require several waivers.
The “proposed use is general industrial similar in character to existing and previous uses in the abutting area including a former lumber yard, concrete manufacturing facility, etc. and currently, a landscape materials supply business, a road construction business, etc.,” the application reads.
The site is also near a railroad, drywall business and stonework business and a car and truck rental business.
The equipment will be state-of-the-art with environmental protections, according to the application.
“There are not any health or safety impacts to the area,” the application reads. “All environmental permits will be obtained before the plant is operational.”
However, there are also homes, schools and churches nearby, according to those opposed.
The Granite State Organizing Project, 350NH, and the Conservation Law Foundation have organized protests against the plant, which they say is a mile from downtown. Some of the signs read: “No asphalt plant” and “Asphalt kills.”
Sarah Jane Knoy, leader of Granite State Organizing Project, said they are still waiting to hear an environmental impact study on the project. The plant is near low-income housing and a mill set to be converted into apartments, she said.
Neighbors have been told it will be a hot batch mix plant, “and those plants have been known to emit a lot of pollutants that cause respiratory problems, skin problems and so on,” Knoy said.
“This is also a place the city of Nashua has created an overlay zoning of transit-oriented development for this area,” she said. “Transit-oriented development is generally a walkable, livable community with green space and trying to reduce pollution and so on. It seems like people aren’t going to want to move into a community with a big asphalt plant right in the middle of it. Not to mention the harm it will do for the people who already live there.”
The groups have been distributing material in Spanish to those who live nearby.
“It’s important the residents and not just owners of abutting property know about it, because the impact will be in the air, so it will be far beyond just the abutting properties,” Knoy said.