Automobile collision leads to damage of Elliot Hospital sign

Staff Report

Mark Hayward

Dec 7, 2022

Caution tape was wrapped around the sign that marks the Tarrytown Road entrance to Elliot Hospital after it was struck by a car Tuesday morning, Manchester police reported.

Faux granite panels of the sign buckled in the accident, which was reported shortly before 10 a.m.

Manchester police said two vehicles collided at the intersection of Tarrytown Road and Nelson Street, which sent one careening into the sign. Police said no serious injuries resulted.

Tags Manchester Elliot Hospital

Mark Hayward