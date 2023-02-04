Q: I’m bewildered by the B vitamins. I have Type 2 diabetes and elevated LDL cholesterol, so what ones should pay special attention to? — Fred T., Stuart, Florida
A: There are eight B vitamins, and they help keep your metabolism healthy, create blood cells, maintain your nervous system and brain, and protect your DNA and RNA. Recently three Bs — folate (B9), B12 and B6 — have been shown to protect you from heart woes and help with managing diabetes.
A study in JAMA Network Open tracked around 4,400 folks for 30 years, starting around age 25. The researchers found that if you have low levels of those B vitamins, you are at risk for metabolic syndrome (that includes high blood pressure, elevated LDL cholesterol, insulin resistance, diabetes and obesity).
In contrast, folks getting the highest intake of folate cut their risk for metabolic syndrome by 61%; those getting the most B6 reduce the risk 39% and it is 26% lower for those getting the most B12 — when compared with those getting the least amounts.
Folate helps form DNA and RNA, and aids protein metabolism. It’s in asparagus, Brussels sprouts and dark leafy greens, oranges, nuts, peanuts, black-eyed peas, and kidney beans. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says women of reproductive age should take a 400 mcg supplement daily.
B12 aids the development and function of nerve cells and helps form DNA and red blood cells. It’s in fish, chicken, low- and nonfat dairy, and enriched soy milk. Around 10% to 30% of adults age 50 and older have difficulty absorbing B12 from food.
B6 is involved in protein metabolism. It’s found in chickpeas, salmon, tuna and chicken, starchy vegetables and some non-citrus fruits. The CDC says 24% of people in the U.S. who do not take B6 supplements are deficient.
B smart. Up your food intake of these vitamins and get a blood test to check your levels. Take a daily multivitamin that includes minerals — half in the morning and half in the evening — if your doctor recommends.
Q: The older I get, the less well my senses seem to work — and it worries me that it’s speeding up my aging. What can I do about it? — Diana E., Moline, Illinois
A: Recent research on hearing, smell and vision, and their relationship to premature aging reveals how important it is to keep them well-tuned. Healthy nutrition, physical activity and engagement in the world via hobbies, reading and personal relationships are basic ways to protect them. So are regular checkups and use of appropriate devices and surgery when needed.
Hearing loss affects almost 25% of folks ages 65 to 74 and 50% of those 75 and older. Research shows it is linked to dementia. Getting and using a hearing aid can reverse the risk substantially.
A study in JAMA recently found that the prevalence of dementia in study participants with moderate/severe hearing loss was 61% higher than in participants with normal hearing. But when folks with moderate/severe hearing loss used a hearing aid — voila! — the prevalence of dementia fell by 32%. Tip: Now that hearing aids are available over the counter, they’re up to 90% less expensive.
Your sense of smell is also a tell — loss of it is tied to frailty and unhealthy aging, according to a study by Johns Hopkins researchers. You can protect it by exercising regularly, avoiding excessive alcohol, not using cleaning products with harsh chemical fumes and taking time to smell four lovely aromas daily (Basil and rosemary? Flowers? Lemon or cloves?)
Impaired vision — uncorrected or untreated — is linked to depression, dementia, motor vehicle crashes, and mortality in the elderly. A study in JAMA Ophthalmology found that it affects around 27.8% of U.S. adults age 71 years and older. The best protection is an annual (or more frequent) eye exam starting at age 65 — including a check for cataracts, glaucoma and macular degeneration. And always use glasses to correct for problems with near or far vision — you’ll see it helps protect cognition, mobility and emotional wellbeing.
Health pioneer Michael Roizen, M.D., is chief wellness officer emeritus at the Cleveland Clinic and author of four No. 1 New York Times bestsellers. His next book is “The Great Age Reboot: Cracking the Longevity Code for a Younger Tomorrow.” Do you have a topic Dr. Mike should cover in a future column? If so, please email questions@GreatAgeReboot.com.