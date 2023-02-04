Q: I’m bewildered by the B vitamins. I have Type 2 diabetes and elevated LDL cholesterol, so what ones should pay special attention to? — Fred T., Stuart, Florida

A: There are eight B vitamins, and they help keep your metabolism healthy, create blood cells, maintain your nervous system and brain, and protect your DNA and RNA. Recently three Bs — folate (B9), B12 and B6 — have been shown to protect you from heart woes and help with managing diabetes.

Health pioneer Michael Roizen, M.D., is chief wellness officer emeritus at the Cleveland Clinic and author of four No. 1 New York Times bestsellers. His next book is “The Great Age Reboot: Cracking the Longevity Code for a Younger Tomorrow.” Do you have a topic Dr. Mike should cover in a future column? If so, please email questions@GreatAgeReboot.com.