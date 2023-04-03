LIFE-HEALTH-TICK-DISEASE-DMT

Tick season is under way in much of the U.S.

 Dreamstime/TNS

Tick season is under way in much of the U.S. This season, another tick-borne disease is on the list of concerns. That’s because the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has found a significant increase in reported cases of babesiosis infection in eastern parts of the U.S.

“Babesiosis is another tick-borne disease that we hear about, in addition to Lyme disease, anaplasmosis and others,” says Dr. Bobbi Pritt, director of the Clinical Parasitology Laboratory at the Mayo Clinic. “Babesiosis is a parasitic disease transmitted by ticks. It’s caused primarily by Babesia microti in the U.S., and that’s transmitted by the same tick that transmits Lyme disease. The tick is called Ixodes scapularis, and it’s commonly known as the black-legged tick, sometimes called the deer tick.”