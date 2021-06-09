Beech-Nut Nutrition is recalling one lot of its rice baby cereal after samples tested above federal guidance limits for arsenic, the state health department announced on Wednesday.
The voluntary recall is for Beech-Nut Stage 1 Single Grain Rice Cereal (8 ounce), with an expiration date of May 1, 2022, and these product codes: 103470XXXX and 093470XXXX. The expiration date and product numbers can be found on the bottom of the cereal canister.
While trace elements of naturally occurring inorganic arsenic are present in the environment, the federal Food and Drug Administration states that elevated levels can pose a health hazard to young children.
Anyone who has this product should discard it, officials said.
In a statement, the Department of Health and Human Services said the baby cereal is an approved food for the state’s Women, Infants and Children (WIC) nutrition program. All families with infants enrolled in the program will be contacted by their local WIC offices to inform them of the recall.
The product also will be removed from the approved food list for WIC, DHHS said.
For more information, including details on obtaining a refund, consumers can contact Beech-Nut at 1-866-272-9417, or register at the website: beechnut.com/ricecereal.