LIFE-HEALTH-PEDIATRICIAN-QA-DMT

To help ease the national shortage of baby formula, the United States government is importing several brands that weren’t previously sold here.

 Dreamstime/TNS

Imported baby formula would be subject to tariffs again in the new year after the expiration of exemptions implemented amid a nationwide shortage, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday.

The shortage that began due to pandemic-induced supply chain issues worsened in February when Abbott Laboratories, the biggest U.S. supplier, recalled some products and closed a manufacturing plant after reports of bacterial infections.