Al Roker lost 150 pounds (gastric bypass surgery). Kelly Osbourne shed 86 pounds (gastric sleeve surgery). But new research shows that they lost a whole lot more than excess weight — they slashed their risk for cancer.
A study by Dr. Steve Nissen of the Cleveland Clinic and colleagues explored the relationship of weight-loss surgery — specifically, Roux-en-Y gastric bypass and sleeve gastrectomy — and cancer. Looking at data on 30,000 adults with obesity, the researchers found, over a 10-year follow-up, that participants’ risk of developing an obesity-related cancer was cut by 32% following their weight loss from those surgeries. Some cancers were even more positively affected: Bariatric surgery was tied to a 53% reduced risk of endometrial cancer. The surgeries also cut the risk of cancer-related death almost in half.
Bariatric surgery takes a lifelong commitment to adhere to a healthy diet and a routine of regular exercise. The payoff? In addition to reducing your cancer risk, it also can defeat diabetes and reduce high blood pressure, heartburn, joint pain and respiratory problems.
So if you have a BMI of 40 or more, a BMI of 35 or more along with a serious health issue like Type 2 diabetes, sleep apnea or heart disease, or a BMI of 30 or more with Type 2 diabetes that is difficult to control, talk to your doctor about the pros and cons of weight-loss surgery for you. As an alternative, you can also explore new diabetes medications (GLP-1s and SGLT2s) that help with weight loss.
