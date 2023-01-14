Q: I keep getting urinary tract infections. What causes that and what can I do to make them stop?
— Monica F., Bloomington, Indiana
Q: I keep getting urinary tract infections. What causes that and what can I do to make them stop?
— Monica F., Bloomington, Indiana
A: Women get UTIs up to 30 times more often than men, because a woman’s tube from the bladder to the exit point is shorter than a man’s. And 40% of women who get a UTI experience another one within the next six months.
Such repeat urinary tract infections can happen because of abnormalities in the urinary tract or an inability to empy your bladder completely (at least without some conscious effort). There’s also a genetic component. If you have a mom, sister or child who has had more than five UTIs, then you are at an increased risk for recurring UTIs, too. Sometimes spermicides on a diaphragm or condoms and douches and feminine hygiene sprays can increase the risk of a UTI. And they may happen after sexual activity; for older women, vaginal estrogen may reduce the risk.
But whatever the cause, drinking plenty of water, taking probiotics and drinking cranberry juice (concentrated is best, when used routinely and after sex) can help prevent or flush out the infection. So can making sure to wipe from front to back, washing the genital area regularly, and urinating after sex.
Men over age 50 can also get UTIs (they are rare). They are associated with prostatitis, an infection in the testicles, kidneys or bladder, or having a urinary catheter. They may require serious medical intervention — even surgery — if, for example, the infection is caused by bladder neck obstruction or rotation of the testicle.
Male or female, if your doctor prescribes an antibiotic for your UTI (they do work!), it’s a good idea to get a urine culture to identify the specific bacteria that is causing the infection. Bacteria are getting evermore antibiotic resistant, and you reduce that risk by making sure you take one that targets your specific infection.
Michael Roizen, M.D., is chief wellness officer emeritus at the Cleveland Clinic and author of four No. 1 New York Times bestsellers. His next book is “The Great Age Reboot: Cracking the Longevity Code for a Younger Tomorrow.”
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.