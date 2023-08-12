In 2021, 87 million American households spent $44.1 billion on pet food and treats. If we would only spend that much to feed and nurture the trillions of microbes that live inside of each of us that are, if well cared for, a major defense against chronic disease.
But, alas, prebiotics — the foods that your inner inhabitants thrive on — are not on everyone’s shopping list.
According to a presentation at the annual meeting of the American Society for Nutrition, dandelion greens, Jerusalem artichokes, garlic, leeks and onions are the most prebiotic-dense foods and do the most to promote microbiome (gut) wellness.
But even the most popular of them, garlic, just racks up an annual U.S. grocery bill of $220 million. And ask yourself, when is the last time you ate a Jerusalem artichoke or dandelion greens? Most likely, never.
What’s in these five foods?
One cup raw dandelion greens: 25 calories, 1.5 grams protein, 5.1 grams carbohydrates, 1.9 grams fiber, vitamins A, K, C and folate and calcium and potassium.
One clove of garlic: a bit of magnesium, iron, phosphorus, potassium and vitamins A, E, C, and the Bs. Garlic, along with leeks and onions, also offers allium — with flavonols that are anti-inflammatory, antimicrobial, anticancer, anti-diabetic, and protect your heart and nervous system.
Jerusalem artichokes? They contain a dietary fiber called inulin that helps regulate digestion, balance blood sugar, control blood pressure, reduce LDL cholesterol, and protect against some cancers.
So, to take better care of your inner pets (not pests) give these foods a try.