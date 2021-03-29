When Portsmouth resident Nicholas Grippe was a teen growing up in New York State, he needed help getting through some challenging times.
“I felt stuck, and I didn’t really know what to do,” Grippe said.
“I was struggling to find direction, and find a group of friends, and a place to fit in, and that led to poor decisions that affected my schoolwork.”
At 15 years old, Grippe traveled from the city of White Plains to North Carolina to participate in a wilderness therapy program at SUWS of the Carolinas.
The intensive therapeutic camping experience changed his life.
Grippe said equipped with backpacks, tarps and food rations, he and his fellow campers found new ways to work with each other to solve problems and communicate their feelings.
“Wilderness therapy offers a way to look at yourself and your life in a controlled setting,” Grippe said.
Grippe later returned to the wilderness therapy community as a field staff member for programs in Vermont and Utah. He still recommends these sorts of experiences to teens who may need help and are not finding results with traditional therapy models.
According to the Outdoor Behavioral Healthcare Council, it has been established that accredited wilderness treatment programs are effective and successful in helping struggling adolescents.
The council sponsored the creation of the Outdoor Behavioral Healthcare Center to facilitate more research in this field. That center is directed by Professor Michael Gass at the University of New Hampshire in Durham.
Gass and his team were recently awarded close to $3 million in grants to conduct a first-of-its-kind randomized study to look at the effectiveness of wilderness therapy on teens struggling with depression, anxiety and substance abuse disorders.
Gass said their hope is to uncover definitive answers about the benefits of wilderness therapy from a behavioral, social and cost point of view.
Their plan is to compare 42 adolescents who participate in wilderness therapy to 42 adolescents who receive cognitive behavioral therapy in their own community.
The money for the research will be distributed over the course of three years and the team will work with eight of the leading accredited outdoor behavioral health care centers in the country.
Gass said he started his work in the field in 1979 at a group home in Colorado. Teens there would go on camping excursions, learn new skills and shed bad behaviors.
“It was wonderful,” Gass said.
Other UNH researchers involved in the study include Anita Tucker, professor of social work; Tarkington Newman, assistant professor of social work; Suzanne Graham, associate professor of education; and Semra Aytur, associate producer of health management and policy.
Nick Mian, assistant professor of psychology at UNH-Manchester, is also on the team.
According to officials at the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, it is not known exactly why some youth develop anxiety or depression, but children are more likely to develop mental health issues when they experience trauma or stress, are maltreated, bullied, or when their parents have anxiety or depression.
The majority of adults who meet the criteria for having substance abuse disorders started using alcohol and/or drugs during their teen and young adult years, according to the CDC.