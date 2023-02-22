Overflowinh trash
Trash barrels overflow at 131 Orange St.

 DAVID LANE/UNION LEADER

Manchester housing advocates said a months-long rat infestation in a tenement apartment building is a clear sign that city codes are not being enforced properly, and they called on elected officials to take a stronger approach with landlords who ignore problem properties.

The infestation of the Orange Street tenements was first noted by city inspectors in November. Two months later, a 7-year-old boy was bitten in his bed by a rat, according to neighbors and court filings.