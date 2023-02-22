Manchester housing advocates said a months-long rat infestation in a tenement apartment building is a clear sign that city codes are not being enforced properly, and they called on elected officials to take a stronger approach with landlords who ignore problem properties.
The infestation of the Orange Street tenements was first noted by city inspectors in November. Two months later, a 7-year-old boy was bitten in his bed by a rat, according to neighbors and court filings.
“It is our perspective that the situation should never have reached such a level of crisis for the residents,” wrote the Manchester Housing Alliance, which advocates for more and better housing.
“It seems clear by inference that codes are not being enforced, and the city either does not have adequate enforcement capabilities or is negligent in enforcing codes and forcing landlords to comply,” reads an email sent to aldermen by Jane Haigh, a retired college professor and the organization’s leader.
The letter was cosigned by Rep. Kathy Staub, D-Manchester, and Brandon LeMay, who works on housing issues for the nonprofit organization Rights and Democracy.
Meanwhile, the organization that placed the immigrant family in the apartment, International Institute of New England, agreed with the landlord that the rat issue is not unique to his property.
“Something shifted in the city. This is not unique to this building,” said Henry Harris, managing director of the Manchester office of the organization, which resettles refugees. “Every decade or so when you look at Manchester history, we’ve had an uprising of critters.”
He said an employee recently spied a dead rat in the street near the institute’s office on Pine Street near Bridge Street.
Harris cautioned that if all the parties — the city, the landlord, tenants — sit around and blame each other, nothing will get done.
Over the past two years, the city Health Department has taken action against five properties where rats were reported. Housing inspectors are working on a rat problem on a Union Street residential property near the Valley Cemetery.
Inspections an issue
All rental properties in Manchester are on a three-year inspection rotation for basic life and safety protections, such as smoke detectors, handrails, pest prevention and proper electrical, plumbing and heating systems.
The city often gives landlords time to repair problem properties. For example, the four tenements at 125-131 Orange St. have failed at least two inspections; the next is scheduled for Tuesday.
Inspection of rental properties has long been an issue in the city. Tenants and advocacy groups say the city should be tougher, but the city says it prefers to work with landlords to bring properties into compliance.
Haigh provided the New Hampshire Union Leader with information that suggests a 2021 task force on affordable housing opted against language calling for tougher code enforcement.
“We recommend a more consistent and robust approach to Housing Code Inspections and Enforcement,” reads a report from the Support Services and Code Enforcement Subcommittee.
The recommendations could help the city maintain its existing stock of affordable housing and reduce the impact — lead poisoning, carbon monoxide exposure, mental health woes — that substandard housing has on families, the report said.
It recommended standard forms for inspections, rotation of inspectors and stricter time limits on permitting.
Haigh provided a copy of the recommendations to the Union Leader.
Stronger enforcement
Shannon MacLeod, Mayor Joyce Craig’s chief of staff and her proxy on the task force, said she saw the recommendations for the first time on Wednesday when a reporter emailed her a copy.
She said the Support Services subcommittee never submitted a written report. The Manchester Housing Commission, which was created after the task force issued its recommendations, is now addressing code enforcement issues, MacLeod said.
The recommendations on code enforcement were passed along to the Manchester Housing Commission, said Jessica Margeson, a tenant organizer with Granite State Organizing Project and a member of the Housing Commission.
Margeson said the commission is in discussions about code enforcement with the Planning and Community Development Department.
“It’s going to take multiple meetings of questions back and forth,” Margeson said.
She favors ordinance language that would set benchmarks for eradication of pests and mandate best practices for combating them. That would make it easier for tenants to go to court and force landlords to fix the problems, she said.
But the Commission dismissed a suggestion that landlords not be allowed to rent apartments if they lack a valid Certificate of Compliance.
A reporter’s request to talk to Craig about the rat issue went unanswered.
In their letter, the Manchester Housing Alliance urged Craig and aldermen take a more rigorous tack with housing code inspections. The city, they said, should consistently levy fines for every day that problems persist.
“This is a vital part of maintaining the City’s ever dwindling stock of existing affordable homes and mitigates the impacts of poor-quality housing on Manchester families,” they wrote.