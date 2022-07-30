WHAT: STABLE NH Program
ABOUT: STABLE NH is a program that is co-administered by the NH Governor’s Commission on Disability and the State Treasurer and allows individuals with disabilities to save up for qualified disability expenses without jeopardizing their benefits such as SSI or Medicaid.
NOTE: For more information about the program: https://www.stablenh.com/
CONTACT: 603-271-2773
WHAT: NFB-NEWSLINE
ABOUT: The NFB-NEWSLINE is a free audio news service for anyone who is blind, low-vision, deafblind, or otherwise print-disabled that offers access to publications, news media, emergency weather alerts, job listings, and more. It offers access to national newspapers and local newspapers such as the Concord Monitor, the Union Leader, and the Seacoast.
WHO: The Governor’s Commission on Disability is a recipient for an annual appropriation which funds NFB-NEWSLINE access for NH residents.
REGISTER: Contact the NH State Library, Talking Book Services via phone at (603) 271-3429 or via email at DCR-TalkingBooks@dncr.nh.gov, by filling out the online application on the National Federation of the Blind’s website: http://www.nfbnewsline.net/Nl2/NL2NewUserReqInput.jsp or by calling the National Federation of the Blind at 866-504-7300 to request an application.
WHAT: NH-TEAP (New Hampshire Telecommunications Equipment Assistance Program)
ABOUT: The NH-TEAP provides specialized telephone landline equipment for people who have difficulty using a standard phone due to a disability such as vision loss, hearing loss or challenges to speech or mobility.
WHO: The Governor’s Commission on Disability administers the program and contracts with Future in Sight who provides the services.
HOW TO APPLY: First, fill out the NH-TEAP Application form and have your medical provider fill out the Disability Certification from. Then, send both forms to Future in Sight for processing. Staff are available to assist in the application process.
LINK: For the TEAP Application Form, Disability Certification Form, and more information: https://futureinsight.org/teap/
CONTACT: services@futureinsight.org
WHAT: “Look Good, Feel Good: The Fun Part About Getting Ready for Next Steps and New Adventures!”, hosted by Future in Sight
ABOUT: Join Future in Sight for a fun filled event aimed at teens and young adults (ages 14-22) and their parents/caregivers. Participants will learn and interreact with each other about unique topics around educational transition services for visually impaired teens and young adults. Skills that will be covered include assistive technology, social media, independent living, orientation and mobility, social, and shopping.
WHEN: Saturday, Aug. 13, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.
WHERE: Future in Sight
25 Walker St.
Concord, NH 03301
COST: Free
LINKS: For more information: https://futureinsight.org/event/look-good-feel-good-the-fun-part-about-getting-ready-for-next-steps-and-new-adventures/
To register: Email akline@futureinsight.org or call (603) 565-2411.
WHAT: “Effective Communication an Essential Skill for IEP Team Members”, hosted by the Parent Information Center of NH
ABOUT: This workshop will discuss the communication process, some of the barriers to effective communication and some strategies to improve collaboration between IEP team members.
WHEN: Thursday, Aug. 25, 10-11:30 a.m.
WHERE: Online
COST: Free
LINKS: For more information: https://picnh.org/events/
To register: https://conta.cc/3PdhWoh
CONTACT: 603-224-7005 or canderson@picnh.org
WHAT: “Dream Big! Tools for Supporting Individual Choice and a Robust Community-Based Life”, a virtual train the trainer workshop hosted by ABLE NH, People First of New Hampshire, and the NH Council on Developmental Disabilities.
WHEN: Thursday, Aug. 25, 1-3 p.m.
WHERE: ZOOM
COST: Free
REGISTRATION: https://bit.ly//bit.ly/3KqDnjf?fbclid=IwAR1JL9U--BEFWzxAyDg-x1n0ZEyXP7VVtkR34sXp4dlT9vmb_sXOSuuE_14
CONTACT: Vanessa.A.Blais@DDC.NH.gov or 603-271-7040
WHAT: SSI and SSDI Work Incentive Benefits Counseling Orientation, hosted by VR New Hampshire and Granite State Independent Living
ABOUT: This orientation will provide an overview of the work incentive for both SSI and SSDI beneficiaries. It also reviews how work affects Social Security disability cash benefits as well as medical insurance such as Medicare and Medicaid. The orientation will also discuss what to expect when receiving an individualized benefits counseling or a benefits analysis.
WHEN: Wednesday, Aug. 10, 6:30 p.m. and Tuesday, Aug. 16, 10 a.m.
WHERE: ZOOM
COST: Free
LINKS: For more information: https://www.education.nh.gov/who-we-are/deputy-commissioner/bureau-vocational-rehabilitation
To register for Aug. 10 session: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_Alr9QHVmQdKbr0cJEjhktQ
To register for Aug. 16 session: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_H5VX-yCgTLeisCU7KLRn4Q
CONTACT: 603-271-2930
WHAT: Rekindling Curiosity, a camp grant program created in partnership with the NH Department of Education, various NH camps, and various NH school-age programs.
PROGRAM DEADLINE: Sept. 30, 2022
ABOUT: The NH Department of Education has partnered with various NH camps and school-age programs to create an opportunity for children to move beyond COVID-19 and be a kid again. Eligible students will have up to $650 of their youth recreation camp fees covered by the NH Department of Education at participating camps and programs.
FEES COVERED:
• Students with a disability are eligible for a $650 camp fee
• Students from families at or below 250% federal poverty level are eligible for a $500 camp fee
• Students from families at or below 400% federal poverty level are eligible for a $350 camp fee.
LINK: For more information: https://rekindlingcuriosityeducation.nh.gov/
For FAQ Sheet: https://www.education.nh.gov/sites/g/files/ehbemt326/files/documents/2021-04/rekindling-curiosity-qa-.pdf
For how to apply: https://online.factsmgt.com/grant-aid/inst/4NQML/landing-page
NOTE: Space is Limited.
CONTACT: Rekindling@doe.nh.gov