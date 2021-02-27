WHAT: Process to register for COVID-19 vaccination available at https://www.vaccines.nh.gov/ COVID-19 specific call-takers available Monday through Friday, 8 a.m.-7 p.m. and Saturday 8 a.m.-5 p.m., at 2-1-1.
WHO IS ELIGIBLE: Vaccination Plan Summary found at: https://www.dhhs.nh.gov/dphs/cdcs/covid19/documents/covid19-vaccine-allocation-plan-summary.pdf
NOTE: Phase 1b, with a start date of Jan. 26, includes:
• People age 65 or older
• Medically vulnerable at significantly higher risk with two or more qualifying conditions
• Family caregivers of those medically vulnerable persons, under 16 years old, not eligible
• Residents and staff of residential facilities for persons with intellectual and developmental disabilities
• Corrections officers and staff working in correctional facilities
• First responders and health workers not already vaccinated
WHAT: The New Hampshire Telecommunications Equipment Assistance Program (NH-TEAP)
ABOUT: The NH-TEAP provides specialized telephone land line equipment for individuals who have difficulty using a standard phone due to a disability. The program provides financial and hands-on assistance to NH residents to give individuals the ability to use telephone services.
WHO: The program is administrated by the NH Governor’s Commission on Disability and Future in Sight is the vendor for the program
NOTE: For more information on the program and how to apply: https://futureinsight.org/teap/ or via email: services@futureinsight.org
WHAT: NH Council on Developmental Disabilities entered its public comment period in the development of their next 5-Year Plan
WHEN: The NHDDC will also be holding two virtual feedback sessions on Tuesday, March 16, 5 p.m. and on Wednesday, March 31, 10 a.m. via ZOOM
ZOOM INFORMATION:
• For Tuesday, March 16, 5pm: https://unh.zoom.us/j/93271638683 and phone:1-312-626-6799 Meeting ID: 932 7163 8683
• For Wednesday, March 31, 10am: https://unh.zoom.us/j/94125885398 and phone: 1-312-626-6799 Meeting ID: 941 2588 5398
NOTE: You can review the proposed plan at: https://www.nhcdd.org/documents/5YRPlan2021-FinalDraft.pdf and provide feedback via online survey here: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/5yrplanfeedback
CONTACT: Vanessa Blaisis, NHCDD Project Manager, (603) 271-7040 or Vanessa.A.Blais@DDC.NH.gov
WHAT: Magnify Voices: 2021 Expressive Arts Contest, sponsored by NAMI NH, Newfutures, Riverbend, the NH Department of Education: Bureau of Student Wellness, Reaching Higher NH, Youth M.O.V.E. NH, NFI North, Inc., NH OCA, Granite State Children’s Alliance, and the Endowment for Health
WHEN: The deadline for the contest is Wednesday, March 31
NOTE: Youth in middle and high school are invited to submit creative pieces about their experiences with mental health in New Hampshire. They can create a short film, write an essay or poem, or design another medium of expression such as paining, song, or sculpture.
LINK: For more information, guidelines, and how to submit: https://sites.google.com/view/magnify-voices/home
WHAT: NFB-NEWSLINE
ABOUT: The NFB-NEWSLINE is a free audio news service for anyone who is blind, low-vision, deafblind, or otherwise print-disabled that offers access to publications, news media, emergency weather alerts, job listings, and more. It offers access to national newspapers and local newspapers such as the Concord Monitor, the Union Leader, and the Seacoast.
WHO: The Governor’s Commission on Disability is a recipient for an annual appropriation which funds NFB-NEWSLINE access for NH residents.
REGISTER: Contact the NH State Library, Talking Book Services via phone at (603) 271-3429 or via email at DCR-TalkingBooks@dncr.nh.gov, by filling out the online application on the National Federation of the Blind’s website: http://www.nfbnewsline.net/Nl2/NL2NewUserReqInput.jsp or by calling the National Federation of the Blind at 866-504-7300 to request an application.