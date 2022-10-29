WHAT: NFB-NEWSLINE
ABOUT: The NFB-NEWSLINE is a free audio news service for anyone who is blind, low-vision, deafblind, or otherwise print-disabled that offers access to publications, news media, emergency weather alerts, job listings, and more. It offers access to national newspapers and local newspapers such as the Concord Monitor, the Union Leader, and the Seacoast.
WHO: The Governor’s Commission on Disability is a recipient for an annual appropriation that funds NFB-NEWSLINE access for NH residents.
REGISTER: Contact the NH State Library, Talking Book Services via phone at (603) 271-3429 or via email at DCR-TalkingBooks@dncr.nh.gov, by filling out the online application on the National Federation of the Blind’s website: http://www.nfbnewsline.net/Nl2/NL2NewUserReqInput.jsp or by calling the National Federation of the Blind at 866-504-7300 to request an application.
WHAT: NH-TEAP (New Hampshire Telecommunications Equipment Assistance Program)
ABOUT: The NH-TEAP provides specialized telephone landline equipment for people who have difficulty using a standard phone due to a disability such as vision loss, hearing loss or challenges to speech or mobility.
WHO: The Governor’s Commission on Disability administers the program and contracts with Future in Sight who provides the services.
HOW TO APPLY: First, fill out the NH-TEAP Application form and have your medical provider fill out the Disability Certification from. Then, send both forms to Future in Sight for processing. Staff are available to assist in the application process.
LINK: For the TEAP Application Form, Disability Certification Form, and more information: https://futureinsight.org/teap/
CONTACT: services@futureinsight.org
WHAT: 2022 Annual Statewide Virtual Caregiver’s Conference, hosted by the Coalition of Caring
WHEN: Wednesday, Nov. 9, 9 a.m.-8 p.m.
COST: Free
LINK: For more information: https://bianh.salsalabs.org/16accw/index.html
To register: https://bianh.salsalabs.org/16accw/index.html
CONTACT: ellen@bianh.org or 603-225-8400
WHAT: Accessible Strategies for Board Games, hosted by Future in Sight
ABOUT: Join Erika Teal, a former employee who researches ways to adapt games for all players, while she talks about accessibility strategies, including 3D printed game pieces, tactile markers, board and dice modifications, and more!
FOR: Adults Only
WHEN: Thursday, Nov. 10, 7-8:30 p.m.
COST: Free
LINKS: For more information: https://futureinsight.org/calendar/accessible-strategies-for-board-games-adults-only/
CONTACT: shurd@futureinsight.org
WHAT: 2022 Annual Transition Summit, hosted by the NH Transition Community of Practice
WHEN: Friday, Nov. 18, 8 a.m.-3 p.m.
WHERE: Grappone Center, Concord, with an online attendance option available
COST: $100
REGISTRATION DEADLINE: Friday, Nov. 4
LINK: For more information: http://events.r20.constantcontact.com/register/event?oeidk=a07ejaweyvsd895fb7f&llr=xbohlkcab
To register: https://events.r20.constantcontact.com/register/eventReg?oeidk=a07ejaweyvsd895fb7f&oseq=&c=&ch=
CONTACT: 603-686-2136 or transitionnh@gmail.com
WHAT: “Keeping Students Safe: Practical Strategies for Supporting Students in Mental Health Distress,” series hosted by Dartmouth Health
ABOUT: This Interactive, web-based learning series for school staff in NH will provide tools to better support the increased number of students experiencing mental health distress. The program’s goal is to provide resources for the most urgent mental health issues facing school staff today.
FOR: School staff such as school counselors, nurses, and principals
WHEN: Tuesday, Nov. 1, 3:30-4:30 p.m., “Understanding inpatient psychiatric hospitalization”
Tuesday, Nov. 15, 3:30-4:30 p.m., “Recognizing and responding to students in distress”
Tuesday, Nov. 29, 3:30-4:30 p.m., “Improving school partnerships with community mental health and primary care services”
Tuesday, Dec. 13, 3:30-4:30 p.m., “Preparing for the next school year”
WHERE: Online
COST: Free
LINK: For more information and to register: https://connect.echodartmouth-hitchcock.org/Series/Registration/1535?fbclid=IwAR2cCsU9phkYCe18zyT6WRpLPmP4bkAi1pk4DqZxWL1YkgOlGYzQ-C56WX0
CONTACT: ECHO@hitchcock.org