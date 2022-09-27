WHAT: STABLE NH Program
ABOUT: STABLE NH is a program that is co-administered by the NH Governor’s Commission on Disability and the State Treasurer and allows individuals with disabilities to save up for qualified disability expenses without jeopardizing their benefits such as SSI or Medicaid.
NOTE: For more information about the program: https://www.stablenh.com/
CONTACT: 603-271-2773
WHAT: NFB-NEWSLINE
ABOUT: The NFB-NEWSLINE is a free audio news service for anyone who is blind, low-vision, deafblind, or otherwise print-disabled that offers access to publications, news media, emergency weather alerts, job listings, and more. It offers access to national newspapers and local newspapers such as the Concord Monitor, the Union Leader, and the Seacoast.
WHO: The Governor’s Commission on Disability is a recipient for an annual appropriation which funds NFB-NEWSLINE access for NH residents.
REGISTER: Contact the NH State Library, Talking Book Services via phone at (603) 271-3429 or via email at DCR-TalkingBooks@dncr.nh.gov, by filling out the online application on the National Federation of the Blind’s website: http://www.nfbnewsline.net/Nl2/NL2NewUserReqInput.jsp or by calling the National Federation of the Blind at 866-504-7300 to request an application.
WHAT: NH-TEAP (New Hampshire Telecommunications Equipment Assistance Program)
ABOUT: The NH-TEAP provides specialized telephone landline equipment for people who have difficulty using a standard phone due to a disability such as vision loss, hearing loss or challenges to speech or mobility.
WHO: The Governor’s Commission on Disability administers the program and contracts with Future in Sight who provides the services.
HOW TO APPLY: First, fill out the NH-TEAP Application form and have your medical provider fill out the Disability Certification from. Then, send both forms to Future in Sight for processing. Staff are available to assist in the application process.
LINK: For the TEAP Application Form, Disability Certification Form, and more information: https://futureinsight.org/teap/
CONTACT: services@futureinsight.org
WHAT: “Time for Transition: The Power of Partner Parenting: Teams of Trusted Adults to Support Youth”, hosted by Parent Information Center
ABOUT: Young people will get their needs met with or without us. Let’s partner to set up spaces where they can do so in healthy, positive, and constructive ways. Join Kim Siwiec, a Trainer and Content Developer at One Trusted Adult, to discuss parenting strategies to support the young people in your care!
WHEN: Thursday, Oct. 6, 6-7 p.m.
WHERE: ZOOM
COST: Free
REGISTRATION: https://conta.cc/3AdBd3H
CONTACT: 603-224-7005 or hduprey@picnh.org
WHAT: “Brain Injury 101”, hosted by the Brain Injury Association of NH
ABOUT: In this introductory course, learners will explore the science of brain injury and develop evidence-based strategies aimed at supporting recovery.
WHEN: Oct. 13, 8 a.m.-noon
WHERE: ZOOM
NOTES: Attendees will receive a Certificate of Attendance for 4 Contact Hours upon completion.
COST: $15
LINK: For more information and to register: https://bianh.salsalabs.org/bioct/index.html
CONTACT: lori@bianh.org or 603-225-8400
WHAT: “Keeping Students Safe: Practical Strategies for Supporting Students in Mental Health Distress,” series hosted by Dartmouth Health
ABOUT: This Interactive, web-based learning series for school staff in NH will provide tools to better support the increased number of students experiencing mental health distress. The program’s goal is to provide resources for the most urgent mental health issues facing school staff today.
FOR: School staff such as school counselors, nurses, and principals
WHEN:
• Tuesday, Oct. 18, 3:30-4:30 p.m., “Recognizing and responding to students at serious risk of harm”
• Tuesday, Nov. 1, 3:30-4:30 p.m., “Understanding inpatient psychiatric hospitalization”
• Tuesday, Nov. 15, 3:30-4:30 p.m., “Recognizing and responding to students in distress”
• Tuesday, Nov. 29, 3:30-4:30 p.m., “Improving school partnerships with community mental health and primary care services”
• Tuesday, Dec. 13, 3:30-4:30 p.m., “Preparing for the next school year”
WHERE: Online
COST: Free
LINK: For more information and to register: https://connect.echodartmouth-hitchcock.org/Series/Registration/1535?fbclid=IwAR2cCsU9phkYCe18zyT6WRpLPmP4bkAi1pk4DqZxWL1YkgOlGYzQ-C56WX0
CONTACT: ECHO@hitchcock.org