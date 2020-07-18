The New Hampshire Business Finance Authority will be administering the distribution of funding for New Hampshire businesses and nonprofits that may have “fallen through the cracks” and have not been able to qualify for funding through the state’s Main Street Relief Fund, the Non-Profit Emergency Relief Fund or the Self Employed Livelihood Fund.
The New Hampshire General Assistance & Preservation Fund (NH GAP Fund) will provide financial relief to New Hampshire businesses and nonprofit organizations impacted by COVID-19, but were unable to access support from other existing state and federal programs.
“We are committed to helping our state’s businesses and nonprofits survive this global threat,” said James Key-Wallace, executive director of the New Hampshire Business Finance Authority in a statement. “We are proud to be working with the governor’s office and other state agencies to coordinate this GAP Fund. We understand timing is critical and we are working diligently provide essential support to New Hampshire companies that need our assistance during this difficult time.”
Businesses and nonprofits that believe they may be eligible are encouraged to participate in one of two free webinars that will address the application process and offer feedback on what they will need to provide in order to qualify for these relief funds. The application period for this GAP Fund will run from July 21 to Aug. 4.
Instructional webinars to review the GAP Fund application process and are highly recommended to any prospective applicant and available on the following dates to register:
July 24, 2020 at 10 a.m.: https://nhbfa_gap-session1.eventbrite.com.
July 28, 2020 at 2 p.m.: https://nhbfa_gap-session2.eventbrite.com.
The GAP Fund is only available to organizations that submit an application. Submitting an application does not guarantee that an award will be granted. All applicants will be reviewed and awards directed to areas of the highest need and impact. All applicants will receive an email informing them if their application has been approved or denied after Aug. 18.
The GAP Fund award amounts will be determined, in part, both by the number of applicants and by the total amount of need demonstrated by the totality of all applicants.
Businesses and nonprofit organizations who received their pro-rata distribution from previously offered New Hampshire relief funds are highly unlikely to receive an award from the GAP Fund.