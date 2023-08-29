FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Biden makes campaign visits ahead of midterms in Florida

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Joe Biden speaks about protecting Social Security, Medicare, and lowering prescription drug costs, during a visit to OB Johnson Park and Community Center, in Hallandale Beach, Florida, Nov. 1, 2022.

 KEVIN LAMARQUE/REUTERS

The Biden administration Tuesday identified 10 expensive prescription drugs that will be included in price negotiations with pharmaceutical manufacturers as the government seeks to ease the financial burden on older and disabled Americans, an unprecedented step in a long political war over the nation's exorbitant drug costs.

Half of these first drugs chosen for price negotiations are medications used to prevent blood clots and treat diabetes and were taken by millions of people on Medicare in the past year, according to a list released by federal health officials who oversee Medicare, the vast public health insurance system. Others are used to treat heart trouble, autoimmune disease and cancer.