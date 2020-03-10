DURHAM -- At the University of New Hampshire’s Center of Integrated Biomedical and Bioengineering Research, students and staff are working on breakthroughs in rare cancers, autism, memory and tissue engineering.
UNH earned the Carnegie Classification of Institutions of Higher Education R1 distinction in December 2018.
According to school officials, the biomedical and bioengineering center provides equipment and training for the next generation of biological scientists and will help maintain and improve the college’s overall research designation.
“We’re providing the environment so that the biological sciences are holding their own with maintaining that R1 designation,” said Rick Cote, director of the center.
The center is funded by a five-year, $10 million grant from the National Institutes of Health. That funding can be extended up to 15 years, Cote said.
Cote said the center allows an impressive number of students to participate in research compared to other universities. Undergraduate and graduate students work in the labs.
“The experiences that students get in a research environment, not just a teaching lab, but in a research environment, really make them highly competitive for jobs in the biotech industry, the pharmaceutical industry and biomanufacturing,” Cote said.
Travis Fischer of Candia is a junior studying biochemisty. He said having access to hands-on research is why he chose UNH over other colleges.
Fischer is part of the Honors Program. He works with associate professor of immunology Sherine Elsawa as she works to understand rare cancers.
“When I graduate from here, hopefully with my bachelor's, I want to go to grad school doing sort of the same thing, looking at cancer, other disease, research-based fields. And then after that, I want to go into industry or continue conducting my own research,” Fischer said.
Elsawa is currently looking at how inflammation and cancer might be connected.
“A little bit of inflammation is a good thing because if you have a viral infection or a bacterial infection, the body produces these inflammatory proteins to alert the immune system to come and take care of this problem. But if it’s not regulated, then it can be a problem,” Elsawa explained.
PhD candidate Ashley Sterpka, who has a bachelor's degree in biology and a master's in science education from Syracuse University, is working with associate professor of neurobiology Xuanmao Chen to understand autism and memory.
Chen and his team published a study last year that may help answer the question of why autism is four times more common in boys than girls. They identified and characterized the connection of certain proteins in the brain to autism spectrum disorders, according to UNH Today.
Now, Sterpka is looking into astrocytes in the brain, which help neurons connect.
“In the cases of neurodegenerative diseases like multiple sclerosis and Alzheimer’s, brain injury, epilepsy, and a whole plethora of just brain illnesses, astrocytes become reactive and when they become reactive they change shape and they change function, too,” Sterpka said.
PhD student Seth Edwards, who has a bachelor's degree in chemical engineering from University of Rochester and lives in Hampton, was a co-author on the study associate professor of chemical engineering Kyung Jae Jeong published in ACS Applied Bio Materials in October 2018.
Jeong and his team had created a low-cost, injectable hydrogel that could help wounds heal faster.
They are currently working on injectable hydrogels for bone and cardiac engineering.
“We’re looking to apply our systems to those, among other applications,” Edwards said.
Other current research projects at the Center of Integrated Biomedical and Bioengineering Research include work on nicotine stimulus and identification of major depressive disorders, according to UNH’s website.
Cote said the center has approximately 15 faculty members and 75 students.