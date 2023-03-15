BEVERLY, Massachusetts — The North Shore Birth Center might be gone, but its supporters are taking on another fight.
The Campaign to Save the North Shore Birth Center on Tuesday announced an email campaign to "elevate concerns" about Beth Israel Lahey Health's proposed acquisition of Exeter Health Resources in New Hampshire.
Citing Beth Israel Lahey's decision to close the birth center in Beverly last year, the coalition is urging the New Hampshire Attorney General's Office to "protect its residents" in considering the proposed Exeter deal.
"I and thousands of other patients are now dealing with the real life consequences of Beth Israel's disregard for community engagement and community benefit," coalition member Emilee Regan said at a public hearing held by the New Hampshire AG's office last week, according to a press release from the coalition.
Beth Israel Lahey closed the North Shore Birth Center in December despite strong opposition from supporters. The birth center opened in 1980 on the Beverly Hospital campus and was one of only two birth centers in the state.
BILH's proposed deal with Exeter Health Resources is being reviewed by New Hampshire state regulators. Exeter Health Resources includes Exeter Hospital, Core Physicians, and Rockingham Nurse Association & Hospice.
The Save the North Shore Birth Center Coalition pointed out what it called "several inconsistencies" in Beth Israel Lahey's position regarding the Exeter deal and what hospital executives said to justify the birth center closure.
While BILH has committed $375 million to the Exeter transaction, it said it could not afford to continue to operate the birth center with its annual budget of just under $2 million, the coalition said. Beth Israel has touted its ability to attract quality providers in Exeter, but months earlier had said it was unable to attract midwives to the North Shore Birth Center, a "nationally-recognized, historic institution that midwives have described as a dream job," according to the coalition.
"In its presentations to New Hampshire residents, BILH emphasizes its community centric approach, but in the case of the birth center closure ignored the needs of hundreds of community members and failed to engage in genuine dialogue with community members," the coalition said.
Sarah Finlaw, a spokesperson for Beth Israel Lahey Health, said the system continues to make investments in its community hospitals and that any changes to services are made "only after thoughtful analysis and evaluation of community need, patient safety and quality of care."
With respect to the closure of the North Shore Birth Center, Finlaw said BILH worked through a public process and agreed with state regulators on a set of conditions and investments moving forward. One of those conditions includes an offer to lease the former birth center building as a free-standing birth center or nurse midwifery practice.
"As we continue through the regulatory review process with Exeter Health Resources, we are confident that we can build upon Exeter's strong foundation to sustain and build health care in New Hampshire," Finlaw said.
Staff Writer Paul Leighton can be reached at 978-338-2535, by email at pleighton@salemnews.com, or on Twitter at @heardinbeverly.