Milford center delivered 127 babies in 2019; and this year, by August, 160 and counting.
Adrian Feldhusen remembers when a very pregnant young woman showed up at her home just before Thanksgiving a few years back. “She was towing a trailer, and she said, ‘I’d love to have a home birth, but I don’t have a home.’” The young woman went into labor during her visit and Feldhusen, a trained midwife, moved her into an attached apartment on the property. And the birth went on.
“I’d run in and check on her, come back, baste the turkey and run back to the apartment,” Feldhusen recalled.
For Feldhusen, now owner, operator and midwife of The Birth Cottages in Salem and Milford, birth is a natural process and life should go on around it, not stop. For the three freestanding birth centers in New Hampshire, the challenge of COVID-19 has brought more families to their doors.
Feldhusen became a midwife after her own experience birthing a son in a hospital. “I walked out and I said, ‘There has to be a better way.’”
A year and a half later, she had her first daughter at home, and she knew she’d found the “better way.” She also had her third daughter at home.
Women in her small town heard about the Thanksgiving delivery and began showing up at her door, Feldhusen recalled. “I thought it would be just a couple of babies a year,” she recalled. “Then it just exploded.” She turned the apartment into a birthing center and served women for two years, until the presence of strangers in her own home became too much.
A growing industry since 2000
Feldhusen moved to New Hampshire in 2000 and started her midwifery practice in New Ipswich two years later. She transferred the practice to Milford in 2004, in part because of its proximity to larger hospitals. She and her husband did all the work on their new building, and opened The Birth Cottage in Milford in 2005. Feldhusen immediately went to work.
“We got our license at noon, and the first baby in The Birth Cottage was born at midnight,” she said. The Milford center celebrated its 15th anniversary three weeks ago.
Three years in, Feldhusen was delivering 60 to 70 babies a year, so she hired office staff and two other midwives. She also began to look at underserved areas including Salem and northern Massachusetts. Several mothers from those areas were headed for Milford when their babies wouldn’t wait, she recalled, and those children were born by the side of the road.
She just opened her Salem center in February, with a small following of parents from the Milford facility. Then COVID-19 struck, “and I thought it was a goner,” Feldhusen said with a rueful laugh. It wasn’t. “They started coming in multitudes,” she said, adding, “people don’t want to be put at risk.” They have always practiced sanitation, but the coronavirus has altered their visitation policy: the only people allowed in the building are “the people we’re caring for and their partners.”
Last year she and her staff delivered 127 babies; this year they have delivered 160 so far.
But women are also choosing the “birthing center” model in the good times, Feldhusen added. “The most significant reason,” she said, “is the personalization of care. Women have the decision-making capacity for themselves, and they can make informed choices.”
Smaller size, personalized care
Kate Hartwell, owner of the Concord Birthing Center, worked in retail in a former life, managing two stores while she studied midwifery. She had always been drawn to the profession, she said. When she attended her first birth in a birthing center, she was “hooked.”
“It was then I realized how calm and peaceful birth can be,” she recalled.
While hospitals are softening their edges with their own homey birthing rooms, Hartwell said the size of her practice is one thing that sets it apart.
“We have three midwives, myself and two women who work for me,” she said. “The clients know who’s going to be at their birth.”
She offers the same prenatal tests and quality of ultrasound as a hospital, Hartwell added.
“People can go home the same day they give birth, and we’ll provide home visits,” she said.
With the initial outbreak of COVID-19, Hartwell did see a surge in parents-to-be seeking her services, she noted. Some of them were late-stage pregnancies where the mother had planned to deliver in a hospital but changed course for safety reasons.
“In the spring the phones were ringing off the hook,” she said.
The volume has since leveled off, she said, but the two birthing rooms she’s licensed for are still very busy.
It’s not just her, Hartwell added. Interest in home births and birthing center births is up across the state, with the 27 to 30 licensed midwives getting lots of calls.
Changes during the pandemic
COVID-19 now figures into the decision to use a birthing center, and Hartwell and her staff have changed some of their procedures.
They have always cleaned examination rooms between patients, she said. Now they’ve taken the extra step of reducing foot traffic.
“It’s hard with a family-centered practice,” she said.
While clients used to be able to bring their other children to appointments and even the birth, that’s on hold for now.
“We haven’t had any kids in here since March,” she said.
She requires masks, and is looking into being able to offer COVID testing at her facility. But the risk at a birthing center is by nature lower, she added. “All we do is births.”
Since Hartwell bought the practice in 2010, she’s attended 700 births, plus another 200 or so off-site.
Parents-to-be like birthing centers because of the family-centered care, she said. Because it’s a more intimate setting she and her staff are able to take more time with their families, with prenatal appointments lasting a minimum of one hour. They give individualized care, centered around “informed choice.”
Satisfied moms
Heidi Tilton of Strafford had her two older children in a hospital and the experience ended with induced labor. She wanted to try a different approach, and found it in the Concord Birthing Center. Tilton wrote in an email, “I loved seeing the same faces every visit and having the private setting of the birth center for labor and delivery. I couldn’t have asked for a more supportive and peaceful birth.”
Tilton added, “I loved the ease and personal touch of the entire experience. If I had a question before or after the birth, a midwife was just a text away. When I went into labor, I texted the midwife and we met at the center a few hours later. After giving birth, we headed home three hours later and got to introduce our newest addition to our other children. It was wonderful to sleep in my own bed and shower at home.”
With a hospital birth, there were extra “complications and delays,” according to Tilton. But the midwives made her third child’s birth simple and efficient.
And, she said, the midwives were able to get her into labor without induction.
Tilton gave birth to a baby girl and brought her home on July 19.
Nikki Hipps, who gave birth to a son July 10, said, “I like the emphasis the Birth Center places on birth being a natural process, not necessarily a medical one, and how the expecting woman is given control of her prenatal care rather than simply having a practice’s standard procedure driving the care she receives. The midwives at Concord Birth Center prioritize informed consent so the expecting woman is aware of her options each step of the way and can make educated choices that are best for her and her baby’s unique circumstances.”
COVID concerns
Hartwell thinks ahead and is mentally preparing for another “surge” in the coronavirus.
“It’s difficult to know what’s going to happen,” she said, adding, “but if someone on our staff is exposed, we’ll definitely figure out a Plan B.”
She went through her own checklist of fears when the virus first hit and admitted she considered closing her center.
“I thought, ‘What if I bring something home to my family?’” Hartwell said.
But she remembered 70 young women who wanted her to help them through their births and decided, “I couldn’t abandon them.”
Hartwell summed up her response to COVID-19: “It’s manageable, it’s not scary, but we don’t take it lightly.”
The third freestanding birth center in the state is the Monadnock Birth Center in Swanzey. For more information on the Monadnock center, call 352-5860 or visit monadnockbirthcenter.com; for the Concord Birth Center, call 228-8710 or visit concordbirthcenter.com; or for The Birth Cottage, call 673-6010 or visit birthcottage.com.