High blood pressure, known as hypertension, is a major risk factor for stroke, heart disease, and kidney disease, and something we see often in the Heart & Vascular Center at Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center. Many people are not aware that they have high blood pressure and need treatment. For some patients, lifestyle changes (diet, weight loss, and exercise) can bring their blood pressure to a healthier level, while others may also need medications.

What should your blood pressure be? There are two numbers for your blood pressure. The “top” number is called “systolic” and is the pressure in your arteries as blood is pumped from the heart out to your body. The “bottom” number is “diastolic” and is the pressure in the arteries as blood travels back (through your veins) to your heart.