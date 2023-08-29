U.S. President Biden speaks about lowering healthcare costs at the White House in Washington, U.S.

The Biden administration on Tuesday released its list of 10 prescription medicines that will be subject to the first-ever price negotiations by the U.S. Medicare health program that covers 66 million people, with big-selling blood thinner Eliquis from Bristol Myers Squibb and Pfizer among them.

President Joe Biden’s signature Inflation Reduction Act, signed into law last year, allows Medicare to negotiate prices for some of its most costly drugs.